‘They Are a Menace’: DeSantis Blasts ‘Soros-Backed’ District Attorneys at Conservative Event Without Saying Bragg’s Name – OR Trump’s

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday blasted the “weaponization of the law” under progressive district attorneys who are backed by left-wing billionaire activist donor George Soros, saying the act as though they are “above the law” and have “weaponized” the courts against Republicans.

DeSantis spoke at the conservative Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, PA this week, joining fellow Republicans KellyAnne Conway, Rep. Scott Perry, Fox News’s Guy Benson, and others for the annual event.

DeSantis talked about law and order issues and policies related to crime a great deal, and particularly singled out district attorneys as a major problem.

“There may be no issue that’s caused crime to spiral more out of control in certain cities such as Philadelphia than the election of progressive prosecutors funded by people like George Soros,” he said.

Republicans have repeatedly referenced Soros in relation to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg following the indictment of Donald Trump. Bragg is a far-left DA whose campaign received money from far-left PACs, including those to which Soros is a major donor.

While some media are highlighting that Bragg and Soros have apparently never hung out in person, the fact remains that “a significant portion” of the million dollars Soros gave to the Color of Change PAC went direct Bragg’s campaign, as the New York Times was forced to concede. And the DA’s politics, which are supported by such PACs, are those of Soros, who funds such PACs.

“These prosecutors go in with an ideological agenda,” said DeSantis. “They think it’s their role as a prosecutor to manipulate the law, to ignore the law, to pick and choose which laws they will enforce, all in service of politics and pursuing ideology.”

DeSantis then zeroed in on Bragg and the indictment of Trump, without actually saying the ex-president’s name or the district attorney’s.

“Now you have this Manhattan district attorney who, his whole platform when he got elected was that he was going to downgrade as many felonies as possible to misdemeanors,” he said. “He was going to keep as many people out of jail, even habitual criminals, as possible.”

“So now he turns around, purely for political purposes, and indicts a former president on misdemeanor offenses that they’re straining to try to convert into felonies,” said DeSantis. “That is when you know that the law has been weaponized for political purposes. That is when you know that the left is using that to target their political opponents.”

Trump is returning to New York to surrender and face a judge next week in the case. A new poll released Saturday from Yahoo/YouGov showed the ex-president more than tripled his lead over DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up for the GOP nomination in 2024.

