WATCH: Laura Ingraham Listens to ‘We Are the World’ While Mocking Climate Conference

Host of the Ingraham Angle, Laura Ingraham, played the song “We Are the World” while mocking President Joe Biden’s climate conference.

The song played while she mentioned list article number two on her punny “climate con” list, claiming “That the world is united in the climate change fight,” was a lie.

Biden hosted 40 world leaders in a virtual summit on climate change. The list of attendees ranged from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Ingraham played clips of world leaders voicing their support for the fight against climate change. After a clip of Johnson, she quipped, “I have a question. If we cut carbon emissions will he comb his hair? It’s almost worth it.”

Ingraham said that the fight against climate change will poorly affect America, “Everyone is looking for a payoff.”

She also rejected progressives’ claims that climate change policy would create American jobs, adhere to scientific consensus, and build a sustainable future for children.

