Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire will testify before the House Intelligence Committee today, during which, he will face questions about President Donald Trump’s controversial conduct with Ukraine. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Maguire will undoubtedly be pressed on why he delayed congressional oversight of the “urgent” whistleblower complaint that was filed on Trump’s conversations with Volodymyr Zelensky. This follows the release of the memorandum on Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president, which revealed that the U.S. president urged his counterpart to work with Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Biden family.

Now that the whistleblower report was declassified to Congress, a number of lawmakers have told the media that the complaint contains troubling new details that require further investigation. A report on the document claims that one of the whistleblower’s concerns is “a pattern of obfuscation at the White House, in which officials moved the records of some of Trump’s communications with foreign officials onto a separate computer network from where they are normally stored.”

Maguire will likely be asked about all of these matters, along with his reported threat to resign his post if the White House tried to interfere with him giving congressional testimony on the whistleblower complaint. Maguire has denied making any threats of resignation, though multiple news outlets have corroborated each other by saying he did, and they are standing by their reporting.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

[Photo via Al Drago/Getty Images]

