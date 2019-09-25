Congressman Mike Quigley, one of the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, appeared on CNN earlier tonight after reading the intel whistleblower complaint and called it “deeply disturbing.”

He told Wolf Blitzer, “It’s extraordinarily detailed and it’s very, very well done. At this point in time it is still classified. I think the White House is trying to imagine or figure out what it can or cannot — what it wants to release. We would argue that it’s not their call, that this was something… meant to be sent to us in the first place.”

Blitzer asked, “But does the whistleblower complaint echo what we’ve seen from this rough log of the phone conversation that the president had with President Zelensky of Ukraine?”

Quigley said he cannot detail what it involved, but said, “I will tell people that it is deeply disturbing. It reinforces the concerns that we previously learned and I think it is a blueprint for what we still need to know. It lays out exactly what Congress needs to investigate.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

