WATCH: Anderson Cooper Can’t Stop Laughing Throughout Jovial William Shatner Interview

Actor William Shatner joined Anderson Cooper on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming trip to space on Jeff Bezos‘s Blue Origin mission, but the segment quickly derailed with a series of puns, self-deprecating jokes, and adult humor.

“William Shatner, I am delighted that you are getting this experience, and delighted to have you on the program,” Cooper began. “Thanks for being with us.”

“Thank you. Thank you, Anderson Cooper. I love to say your name,” Shatner said, eliciting a chuckle. “Anderson Cooper just rolls off.”

“First of all, you look amazing,” Cooper said. “I look like I’m ravaged by time. You look extraordinary.”

“No, no. I, too, am ravaged by time,” interjected Shatner. “Mine’s mostly internal. Yours comes out in bad skin. But mine — I’m falling apart inside. You should see my kidneys.”

“Well, I’m dead inside,” Cooper replied. “So, you know, emotionally.”

Cooper, now containing his laughter, asked if Shatner had ever thought about going into space before, given his role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek.

“No, I mean, I’m so sorry to bring you down to Earth, to use a phrase,” Shatner replied, much to Cooper’s amusement. “It was all pretend… I was on a set in Paramount Studios.”

A few moments later, Cooper — straight-faced — said, “Some people made fun of the way the rocket looks but I think it’s cool. I like it. The weightless thing, I think, would be fun.”

“Well, now, there’s nothing to make fun of. We’re inseminating the space program,” Shatner said, causing Cooper to giggle hysterically once again.

“You know what? I threw that out there,” Cooper said. “I didn’t know if you were going to pick up on it and you did and I love you for it.”

“Well, leave it to you to throw it out there for somebody else to pick it up,” Shatner replied with a laugh. “It certainly does look — when they say insertion, do they really mean insertion?

Shatner went on to say that he is looking forward to the experience and that he is really excited to feel the sensation of no gravity.

“I mean imagine being weightless, and you’re thin enough but I’m not,” Shatner said. “Imagine being weightless and staring into that blackness and seeing the Earth. That’s what I want to absorb. That’s what I want to see, firsthand.”

Cooper remarked: “It goes by fast, though. On their flight, on Bezos’s flight, they were throwing Skittles at each other and catching stuff. It looked like a lot of fun. I think I would want to be staring out the window the whole time.”

“I want to press my nose up against the plastic window,” Shatner said as he used his finger to squish his nose — an image that Cooper apparently found hilarious.

Shatner continued, “What I don’t want to see is somebody else out there looking back at me. No. No, we don’t — we don’t want that one.”

Cooper, having been laughing the whole time, started coughing as he tried to recollect himself. He commented, “Oh, my god. That’s really funny.”

