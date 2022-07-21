WATCH LIVE: January 6 Committee Hearing on Trump’s Actions as His Supporters Stormed the Capitol

The January 6 Committee will hold its eighth hearing tonight on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s hearing is expected to gravitate around the 187 minutes Trump spent at the White House while his supporters carried on with their violent assault on the Capitol Building. The committee is likely to use the proceeding to argue that Trump did nothing to call off the mob, refused those asking him to do so, and welcomed the chaos before he finally called on the rioters to leave the Capitol.

Previous committee hearings featured testimony from many Republican officials and former Trump White House staffers, and today’s witnesses are former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger, plus former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews. Pottinger and Matthews both resigned in the immediate aftermath of January 6, and they are expected to testify on what they saw in the White House while the riot was happening.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) will conduct the hearing alongside Elaine Luria (D-AL), and he offered a glimpse of what to expect by tweeting a montage of clips from the depositions of several former Trump officials. Based on their remarks, the president was in the White House dining room watching the riot on the TV as it transpired.

Reports indicate the committee will also air outtakes from the speech Trump gave the day after the riot. The apparent goal is to show he was reluctant to condemn his supporters and admit the 2020 election was settled.

Watch above, via PBS.

