WATCH LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Gives Virtual Address to Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a virtual address to Congress today, where he is expected to ask the United States for more assistance while his country remains under attack by the Russians. The speech is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET.

Zelensky’s speech is the latest in a series of virtual addresses to world governments, and it is likely he will use his remarks to maintain Ukraine’s defiance of Vladimir Putin and the Russian military. It is also probable he will demand that the U.S. enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, and he will ask America to provide greater assistance while the Ukrainians fight the Russian invaders.

President Joe Biden is expected to give his own remarks following Zelensky’s address, wherein he will outline new steps the U.S. will take to aid Ukraine. Biden is reportedly preparing to announce $800 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, much of which will go towards anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.

Watch above, via Washington Post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com