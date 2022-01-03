Eric Adams reflected on the interesting first day he had as New York City Mayor when he called the police about an assault he witnessed on his commute to City Hall.

Hours after Adams was sworn in for New Year’s Day at Times Square, he was waiting to board the subway from the J train subway station at Kosciuszko Street in Brooklyn. During this time, a fight broke out on the street below, and Adams was filmed by reporters as he called 911 about the “assault in progress.”

Three men are fighting on the street in view of @NYCMayor at Kosciuszko J stop; he called 911 pic.twitter.com/CTgHODQuT7 — myles miller (@MylesMill) January 1, 2022

Adams managed to put a dramatic flair to the call by identifying himself to the operator at the end of his report. The mayor spoke about this with Morning Joe on Monday, and Joe Scarborough was delighted by Adams’ James Bond-ish way of naming himself as “Adams, Mayor Adams.”

Adams called the incident “a good start” on his own part before adding that he doesn’t feel like his life has materially changed yet as mayor.

“If I see something, I say something, I do something,” he said. “Someone is having a fight on the street, I am going to call to make sure people are safe, and [I’m] talking to people on the subway. This is a natural transition of my life and now, during this difficult time, I am ready to lead the city forward.”

Adams went on by explaining the approach he intends to take to deal with crime and other issues plaguing the subway system. He also spoke of how he’ll lead New York through the coronavirus pandemic while cases are surging again with the spread of the Omicron variant.

