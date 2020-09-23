NBC News’ Pete Williams is something of a legendary journalist in Supreme Court circles, having been a reliable source for breaking news over the years, and for his historic reading of a decision that led to the Presidency George W. Bush on the Supreme Court steps.

Williams enjoys close relationships with many justices and staff members so he can be completely forgiven for showing rare and real emotion as the casket of recently departed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrived to lie in state.

“It looks like the casket is now arriving,” Williams opened, before being overcome with emotion. “This is 27 years since Ruth Bader Ginsburg … arrived here as a Justice,” he continued, before audibly choking back tears and excusing himself. ”

But it as 49 years ago, when she first came here, to argue her first case in the supreme court, beginning this long string of advocacy that persuaded the Supreme Court that discrimination between men and women, what she called gender discrimination, was unconstitutional,” he continued.

An also emotional Savannah Guthrie took over from Williams, adding that he was “not the only one with a lump in his throat.

Watch above via NBC.

