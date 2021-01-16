President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro a “spy transmitted disease” had infected Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).

“And what about people like Eric Swalwell in the government and how China has tried to influence the legislature?” Pirro asked Navarro to introduce the subject.

Navarro fired back in what he characterized as a “crude” manner.

“Yeah, if I can be a little crude here. The STD is now the ‘spy transmitted disease’ in California,” Navarro stated, to which Pirro laughed, before attempting to save face.

“She not only slept with Swalwell, but she went up and down the coast sleeping with mayors. This is the ultimate honey pot. This is what the Chinese do. They try to ensnare you with money and favors,” the Trump advisor stated. “That guy, [Swalwell] I’m so sick of that guy standing up in the well of Congress, high and mighty, lecturing Donald Trump or anybody else,” Navarro stated.

“Come on, just get rid of that guy. Come on!” he added.

Watch above, via Fox News.

