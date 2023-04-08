WATCH: Reporter Asks Biden Spox Jean-Pierre About Attacks on Trump Judge — ‘Some Directed By The President’

Associated Press White House correspondent Zeke Miller asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about “attacks” on the judge in the Stormy Daniels case directed by ex-President Donald Trump and got a condemnation in return, albeit a broad one.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, spent a good deal of time side-stepping questions about Trump’s arrest and indictment this week, but there were a few that got more than a “no comment.”

She did talk about how President Joe Biden learned of the charges against Trump, and when Miller asked her to comment on ” attacks on the — on the prosecutor in New York, on the judge in New York in the — in the Trump case, some directed by the President” KJP gave a more generalized denunciation:

ZEKE MILLER: And just one last one on a different topic. The attacks on the — on the prosecutor in New York, on the judge in New York in the — in the Trump case, some directed by the President. There’s criticism from the Mexican President of that prosecution. I understand that you — yesterday, it was well covered that you don’t want to talk about the specif- — specifics of the case. But could you speak to criticism or attacks on the judiciar- — on the judicial system and the nation’s, you know, system of governance and jurisprudence? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Yeah. I totally understand the question. And I’ll — just so that I’m on the record, per usual, I’m not going to speak to an ongoing case. And I’ve been — we’ve been very consistent and very prudent about that, so going to continue to leave that there. But more broadly, of course — and you’ve heard me say this, you’ve heard the President say this many times: We — we condemn any type of attacks on any judge that — any — or our judicial system that we have seen over the last two years in particular, as the President has been in office. But, again, I’m not going to speak to the case specifically, but that is something that we definitely condemn.

