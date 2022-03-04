WATCH: Sky News Crew Ambushed by Russian ‘Death Squad,’ Which Shoots Two Reporters

A crew of reporters with Sky News is safely back in the U.K. after they were ambushed by Russian gunmen on Monday. Two of them were hit while thankfully donning flak jackets.

The outlet reported chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and four others were traveling in a car near Kyiv when a contingent of soldiers opened fire on them.

Ramsey recounted the incident that led to two journalists being hit by gunfire from what he called a Russian “death squad”:

The first round cracked the windscreen. Camera operator Richie Mockler huddled into the front passenger footwell. Then we were under full attack. Bullets cascaded through the whole of the car, tracers, bullet flashes, windscreen glass, plastic seats, the steering wheel, and dashboard had disintegrated.

On the video taken from the attack, Ramsey and the others continually shouted that they were reporters.

The gunmen continued firing on them, as Ramsey and cameraman Richie Mockler were each shot.

A volley of rounds continued to fly at them, despite their screams and the fact that they were wearing armor designating them as reporters.

“We didn’t know it at the time, but we were later told by the Ukrainians that we were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad,” Ramsey said. “It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car – they didn’t miss.”

The crew eventually escaped the car and down an embankment. They were offered refuge in a warehouse, and listened as gunfire continued around them

Sky News reported the the crew was eventually taken to safety by Ukrainian police officers.

Ramsey recalled being shot:

But what amazed me was that it didn’t hurt that bad. It was more like being punched, really. It was strange, but I felt very calm. I managed to put my helmet on, and was about to attempt my escape, when I stopped and reached back into a shelf in the door and retrieved my phones and my press card, unbelievably.

Watch above, via Sky News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com