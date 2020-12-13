Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment went off the rails when Kate McKinnon broke character while trying to administer Colin Jost with the coronavirus vaccine.

While talking about the FDA approving emergency use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Jost brought in Weekend Update’s “resident medical expert” Dr. Wayne Wenowdis (McKinnon) to comment on the situation.

McKinnon’s character mostly answered Jost’s questions by simply repeating “wenowdis” or variations of it. For example, when Jost asked if it’s true that Pfizer’s vaccine is 95 percent effective and doesn’t have any side effects, Dr. Wenowdis responded, “Wenowdis. We see this. We love this. Wenowdis.”

From there, McKinnon had trouble keeping a straight face while singing and squirting Jost with giant syringes filled with the “vaccine.”

“Kate, are you OK?” asked Jost, breaking the fourth wall.

“The answer is no,” said McKinnon, who explained that she “stopped going to therapy because I’m really bad on the phone.” She continued, “I do too many pauses. I told her, ‘Maybe every other week’ and then I blocked her number. It’s just like the light at the end of the tunnel has shown us just how stinky and bad the tunnel is.”

McKinnon, only partially back in character, continued, “It’s like, how will the vaccine get to everybody? We don’t know dis. Will we have enough? We don’t know dis. Will life ever really go back to normal? Dis, we do not know dis. But what we do know for certain Colin is that… No, we don’t know nothing.”

Watch above, via NBC.

