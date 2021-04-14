As the world had to deal with the challenges of the coronavirus throughout the past year, a lot of people had to make major changes to their daily lives and the usual way they would do things. The news media has been no exception, and as remote interviews with people at their houses became the norm, the world has seen a sharp uptick in bloopers, interruptions, and moments when life gets in the way with often funny results.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had such a moment like this while he was speaking to CBS This Morning about the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control called for a halt on the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine.

As Murthy took Anthony Mason’s questions about whether this could cause more vaccine hesitancy amongst the public, Murthy’s green screen kept getting distorted as something kept popping up behind and around him.

Gayle King addressed the distraction by telling him “Dr. Murthy, something keeps popping up on your screen. We want viewers to know we see it, too.” Murthy showed CBS that it was his 4-year-old son, which came much to the delight of the hosts, even as they managed to refocus on the questions at hand.

Watch above, via CBS.

