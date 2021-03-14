WATCH: Texas GOP Congressman Repeatedly Ducks Pamela Brown’s Question, ‘Was Biden Legitimately Elected?’

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) repeatedly ducked a direct question asked by CNN Newsroom anchor Pamela Brown: “Was President Joe Biden legitimately elected?”

Brown mentioned that Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) had told NBC that he “has a basic requirement before he can work with a Republican,” before reading the quote from Schneider:

“At the fundamental level I need an affirmative statement that Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States and the 2020 election was an honest and fair election.”

“Can you agree to that, Congressman Burgess?” Brown asked.

“No, I haven’t been asked that by Representative Schneider –” Burgess responded.

“No, can you agree it was a fair and free election and that Joe Biden was legitimately elected?” Brown interjected.

“We saw the president inaugurated, he is the president –” Burgess began.

“No, no, no,” Brown cut in again. “Was he legitimately elected?”

“Look, there are always going to be questions,” Burgess replied, listing off several examples of past elections where various partisans had raised questions about the results.

“So you cannot just say definitively that Joe Biden, the majority of Americans voted him into office?” Brown asked.

“I saw him inaugurated,” Burgess said. “He is the President of the United States.”

Brown tried one last time, asking Burgess if this was really a “good standard” to use. “With Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton conceded, he was welcomed into the White House. In this case you had someone saying the election was stolen, and millions of people believed that lie. Can you just say, that yes, a majority of Americans elected Joe Biden into office?”

“Trump conceded. Joe Biden was inaugurated. We’ve got a big pandemic to get over, let’s get to work,” Burgess said, still not answering the original question.

Brown had had enough. “Well, Donald Trump didn’t quite concede, but he did leave the White House. Congressman Michael Burgess, thank you for coming on the show. Appreciate it.”

