It’s officially 2021, and the dreaded year of 202o is a thing of the past.

The New Year’s Eve Ball has dropped in New York City’s Times Square, which you can watch above via CNN with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert and CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

As the countdown and the ball slowly made its way to the bottom, a minute out from the clock hitting midnight, singer Andra Day sang her song “Imagine.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]