WATCH: This Is the Last Thing Tucker Carlson Said on Fox News

The media world is reeling with the news that top-rated host Tucker Carlson was leaving Fox News, and his departure seems to have been a sudden decision, with his last show Friday showing no signs he expected he wouldn’t return to the air on Monday.

As Fox News announced Monday morning, “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” and his last show would be the one that aired Friday, April 21.

The shocking news came just a week after the network’s $787.5 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems — and a potentially even more costly lawsuit from Smartmatic still looming — and Carlson’s own texts and emails figured prominently in the pre-trial discovery showing Fox News executives and on-air personalities privately admitting the same 2020 election conspiracies they publicly promoted were baseless nonsense.

It is not yet clear why exactly Fox News decided to “part ways” with its top-rated host, and Carlson has not yet made a statement. Another prominent Fox News host, Dan Bongino, claimed last week his exit from the network was because they “just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

Carlson closed out his Friday show by interviewing Tyler Morrell, the pizza delivery guy who went viral when he helped police capture a suspect by tripping him as he tried to flee. Morrell was in-studio and brought some pizza from his employer, Cocco’s Pizza, as Carlson joked about being “conscious of the opportunity to use our job to get free food.”

The soon-to-be former Fox News employee told Morrell he was a “pizza aficionado” and worked as a “pizza delivery boy” for about two years himself, calling the insulated warming bags for pizza boxes “one of the great wonders of science.”

Carlson’s order — sausage and pineapple — drew mockery from Morrell, who joked that he considered it “criminal.” (Carlson himself admitted it was a “disgusting order.”)

“What a great way to end the week,” said Carlson to close out what would be his last ever show.

“Truly that was a great segment,” he said, expressing how he was “grateful” to have Morrell on the show and for the pizza, declaring he was the “employee of the year.”

“That’s it for us for the week. We’ll be back,” he concluded. “By the way, the entire episode of ‘Let Them Eat Bugs’ — not quite as good as pizza — streaming now on Fox Nation. Use the promo code ‘Originals’ for 30 days free. And we’ll be back on Monday. In the meantime, have the best weekend ever with the ones that you love, and we’ll see you then.”

Apparently not.

