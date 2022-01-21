Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the reported beef between him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is “totally fake news.”

According to reports, there has been friction between Trump and DeSantis as the former wants the latter to say publicly that he won’t run for president in 2024 if Trump does even though DeSantis has reportedly assured Trump privately that he wouldn’t.

During a Fox News phone interview with Trump on Thursday, Hannity said that a friend of his met with DeSantis on Tuesday and was told that the reported friction between DeSantis and Trump is “total B.S.”

“Is he right?” asked Hannity.

“He is right,” replied Trump. “I get along great with Ron.”

Trump went on to say that DeSantis “was very good on the Mueller hoax,” referring to decrying the special counsel investigation by former FBI Director Robert Mueller over whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in that year’s presidential election.

Referring to DeSantis 2018 gubernatorial campaign in the Sunshine State, Trump said, “Ron wanted to run and I endorsed him and that helped him greatly and he went on and he’s done a really terrific job in Florida and, I think, you know, Ron has been very good. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

“It’s totally fake news,” continued Trump, referring to reports of tension between him and DeSantis.

“Interesting who’s trying to tamp this down,” Maggie Haberman commented on this clip via Twitter, adding “Last strong denial was when we reported that Pence told Trump he didn’t have the power to do what he wanted on Jan. 6 and Trump dictated a statement that our story was fake news.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

