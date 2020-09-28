CNN’s Poppy Harlow and White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern clashed over President Donald Trump’s tax returns in a heated Monday morning interview.

Harlow spent the majority of the interview addressing the New York Times report that claimed Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017. The report also alleged that Trump had paid no income taxes for ten of the 15 years preceding his presidency and claimed a $72.9 million tax refund.

“The president said last night, the New York Times reporting is completely false,” Harlow said. “So, what is true, Brian? How much did the president pay in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017?”

Morgenstern insisted that the president had paid “quite a lot” in taxes, quoting reports that said he paid millions of dollars in taxes. Harlow explained in return that she is specifically addressing Trump’s federal income taxes and the absence of his tax returns, which is an unprecedented move for a modern-day president.

After a quick back and forth with Morgenstern, during which he faulted the Times for not sharing the documents obtained for the investigative report, Harlow pointed out that Trump and his attorneys also have access to his tax returns.

“Federal income taxes pay for things like the military, that the president has said he so strongly supports,” Harlow pointed out. “It pays the salary of secret service members that secure him every single day. It pays for roads, bridges, I could go on. And the average American in 2017 paid $12,199 in federal income taxes. Why does the president believe that he owes 16 times less?”

Morgenstern baselessly claimed that the Times coordinated with the Democratic Party to launch a political smear against Trump on the eve of the presidential debate.

“I’m just going to stop you there,” Harlow said. “These are remarkable reporters from the New York Times that went through 20 years of documents. It’s not okay to accuse them with no facts of coordinating with the Democratic Party. Please stop doing that or this interview will end.

“Brain, stop attacking the press. I have not seen you do that largely before,” she added. “Stop doing that. I am asking you direct questions. You can put the entire thing to bed if the president would release the records and show the American people what he says is true. Why will he not do that?”

Morgenstern failed to answer Harlow’s question and instead pointed out that the records showed no evidence that Trump had ties with Russia.

Harlow pointed out that Trump has repeatedly attacked Amazon and their federal tax bill and played a clip from 2018 that shows the president ridiculing the company for making a fortune and dodging their taxes.

“There’s an issue there obviously with the post office. We want the post office to be solvent and there is a margin issue on how much they’re charging for packages,” Morgenstern said, explaining Trump’s Amazon attacks. “Of course, the president wants to point out there, but I think that there are two different issues.”

“No,” Harlow interjected.

“But again the president has paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes. And that’s what his attorney stated,” Morgenstern added.

“I’m not sure that we are going to get anywhere here on this but I know that you know what I’m talking about, about federal income taxes,” Harlow replied. “I look forward to hopefully more transparency from the president on this front.”

The two then discussed the coronavirus, with Harlow questioning why the president held a maskless ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“People were close and they’re not masks and you can still get Covid outdoors and you know that, and he held three completely indoor rallies during this pandemic,” Harlow pointed out. “Does he think that holding these events is in the public health interest of the American people?”



Morgenstern claimed that Trump “always” promotes masks but also believes people should make decisions for themselves.

Watch above, via CNN.

