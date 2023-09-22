Watters Presses Boebert On Theater Groping: ‘You Were So Enthralled By Beetlejuice, You Got Carried Away?’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went on Friday’s Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News to discuss the now-infamous incident in which she and her date groped each other while attending a performance of Beetlejuice the musical.

Earlier this month, Boebert was booted from a theater in Denver for vaping. She denied the charge, but footage released by the theater indicated that not only did she vape, but she and her date were quite handsy, to say the least.

She allegedly told security, “Do you know who I am?”

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the congresswoman about the brouhaha.

“So what happened that night?” he asked.

“Hey, Jesse, well I mean first of all, what happened was I messed up,” she responded. “I went on a date night and I am a congresswoman and a public figure, but believe it or not, I’m human too. Obviously, everyone is very interested in my personal life and me going through a very difficult divorce.”

Boebert, 36, went on to note that she has four sons and a grandson.

“I have apologized to my constituents, will continue to do so,” she added. “All of those in Colorado who may have felt let down, I hear you and all I can do is promise to do better. And I certainly will.

Watters had a couple of more questions for the congresswoman:

WATTERS: What happened? You just had a little too much to drink? BOEBERT: No, Jesse. Not at all. I was very excited about the actual musical. Huge fan of Beetlejuice. Anyone should go and see the musical if it’s in your area. And please let me know how it ends because I’ve yet to see the ending. WATTERS: So, you were so enthralled by Beetlejuice, you got carried away? BOEBERT: A little bit. You know, Jesse, it’s been 20 years since I was in the dating scene. And back then, there were not infrared cameras watching my every move. But it’s a lesson learned. As I said, I’m truly humbled and apologize to my people and Colorado’s third district, those who I love.

She went on to address congressional business and criticized President Joe Biden.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com