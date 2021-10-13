‘We Are Not the Postal Service or UPS or FedEx’: Psaki Confronted on How Supply Chain Crisis Will Impact Holiday Season

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned by multiple reporters Wednesday on the supply chain crisis.

CNN reported Wednesday that this is a “nightmare jacking up prices for consumers” and slowing economic recovery.

“As the global economic recovery continues to gather steam, what is increasingly apparent is how it will be stymied by supply-chain disruptions that are now showing up at every corner,” Moody’s wrote in a Monday report. Indeed, the IMF downgraded its 2021 US growth forecast on Tuesday by one percentage point, the most for any G7 economy. The IMF cited supply chain disruptions and weakening consumption — which itself has been partially driven by supply chain bottlenecks such as a lack of new cars amid the computer chip shortage.

President Joe Biden is expected to address the issue in remarks Wednesday afternoon. According to early reports, he will announce the Port of Los Angeles will be operating around the clock in response to this problem.

During the White House briefing, ABC News’s Cecilia Vega questioned Psaki about what Americans “could be facing on these shortages come the holiday season.”

Psaki said the planned announcement by the president “is a reflection of action taken… to have an immediate impact.”

“I can’t make a prediction for you that we’re going to solve every issue tomorrow or next week. We’re not,” she continued. “We’re coming out of an economic crisis caused by a pandemic, but what we are doing is using every tool at our disposal to ease the impact on the American people, ease the impact on families as we look to the holidays, and certainly beyond that.”

“Should Americans expect that this will get worse before it gets better?” Vega asked.

“I’m not going to make a prediction on that from here,” Psaki responded.

CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe followed up on the holiday season and asked, “Can this administration guarantee that holiday packages will arrive on time?”

“We are not the Postal Service or UPS or FedEx,” Psaki said. “We cannot guarantee. What we can do is use every lever at the federal government disposal to reduce delays, to ensure that we are addressing bottlenecks in the system, including ports and the need for them to be open longer hours so that goods can arrive.”

Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich asked why it took “until today to get these kinds of commitments that we’re seeing from the various groups that are here with the president today.”

“We have had the cheers of our supply chains in here at least twice to provide updates on the work that has been ongoing under this administration,” Psaki said. In addition to bottlenecks at ports, she said they’re addressing issues like “vulnerabilities in our food system.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com