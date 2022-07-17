‘Weak’ and ‘Pathetic’: Fox & Friends Trashes Biden Over MBS Fist Bump, Putting ‘America Last’ While ‘Cavorting’ With the Saudis

Fox & Friends ripped into President Joe Biden over his Friday meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) as the morning show’s hosts questioned what he accomplished with his trip to Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday, Will Cain, Carly Shimkus, and Pete Hegseth honed in on Biden’s fist bump with Salman over the weekend, which was broadly condemned after the president’s previous promise to make Salman a pariah for his hand in the death of Jamal Khashoggi. Biden laughed off criticism of his conduct while insisting he confronted MBS on the issue of human rights, but as Fox noted, Biden was asked if he regretted the fist bump when he returned to America.

“Why don’t you guys talk about something that matters?” Biden responded. “I will answer a question that matters.”

Cain said that was “perhaps a legitimate complaint [from Biden] that it should not be the highlight of the trip,” but he proceeded to rip the president for not securing more oil production, and determined that “nothing of significance” came from it in terms of foreign policy.

Hegseth followed up from there, saying “Yes. We’re talking about a fist bump with a guy you said was supposed to be a ‘pariah.’ And then you made up a Covid protocol so you didn’t have to shake his hand, but that turned into a gesture that is a lot more friendly than a handshake. And so that is it, what we’re talking about.”

Cain continued to talk about how unlikely it was for Biden to compel the Saudis to increase their oil output, and Hegseth remained on the attack as he exclaimed, “It doesn’t have to be this way!”

“An American president cavorting with people he says are human rights violators so he can beg for more oil when we’re sitting on it?” he said. “The whole point of energy independence was to not have to do this! And here we are, it is pathetic! It is weak! It’s America last, and this is a total, total opposite from the way Donald Trump was received when he showed up.”

From there, the show talked about the Biden administration’s push for electric cars, particularly Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaking about efforts to bring costs down. This led to Hegseth doing a mocking pantomime of Buttigieg and saying in a nasally voice, “On my model it works. Does it work on your model? Idiot!”

All in all, the tenor of the conversation about Biden meeting with controversial foreign leaders was very different from how Fox & Friends reacted years ago when, say, Trump went to the Korean DMZ to meet Kim Jong Un.

Watch above, via Fox News

