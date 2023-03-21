‘Weird Cross Between Mad Men and Breitbart’: NYT Reporter Explains Allegations Against Fox News in New Lawsuit

New York Times reporter Nick Confessore explained his reporting on two lawsuits alleging “rampant misogyny and discrimination at the network.”

Fox News producer Abby Grossberg filed two suits on Monday – one in New York and one in Delaware – in which she claims she and Fox host Maria Bartiromo were being set up to take the fall for the network’s dubious and sometimes false reporting about fraud in the 2020 election. Fox News is facing a separate lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which some hosts and guests claimed rigged the contest.

Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Fox says its election coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

The network placed Grossberg on administrative leave on Monday.

Grossberg, who also worked on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program, makes several explosive allegations. She claims female employees were routinely sexually harassed. Staffers for Carlson’s show also reportedly held a mock debate to determine whether Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or her 2022 opponent Tudor Dixon is more “fuckable.”

She also alleges employees who worked on Carlson’s show made jokes about Jews.

Confessore joined Tuesday’s Deadline: White House on MSNBC to discuss the suit and said if its claims are true, the work culture at Fox News would be worse than the raunchy classic film Animal House. He added that if the suit is taken at face value, Fox News is a combination of Mad Men and the far-right conservative outlet Breitbart.

“She has made a variety of claims and seeking different kinds of redress,” he explained. “If you take the complaint at face value, it’s an insult to Animal House to compare it to Animal House. It’s just rampant misogyny and everyday sexism. Some weird cross between Mad Men and Breitbart or something like that.”

Fox News denies Grossberg’s allegations.

“FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” the network said in a statement to Mediaite. “Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her legal claims which have no merit.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

