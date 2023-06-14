‘Welcome to My World’: CNN’s Tapper Sympathizes with Frustrated Guest Over Dismantling Trump’s Misinformation

The task of clearing up every piece of misinformation said by former president Donald Trump has become a regular part of journalists’ jobs, and CNN’s Jake Tapper is Feeling It, as well as one of his guests.

On The Lead, Tapper spoke with CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig and Jason Baron, former Director of Litigation at the National Archives and Records Administration, to sift through some of the claims that Trump made in his post-indictment fundraising speech in Bedminster, N.J. last night. As Baron explained that Trump cannot designate official documents as personal, he grew more exasperated as he spoke before clarifying what the law specifically states:

“The case law actually says the opposite. The cases that are cited here… There is D.C. Circuit precedent that says, ‘We did not hold that the president could designate any material he wishes as presidential records and thereby exercise virtually complete control over it.'”

As he wrapped up the segment, Tapper said:

“Jason Baron, you sound a little frustrated and I have to say, welcome to my world.”

CNN elected not to cover Trump’s speech, and MSNBC declined coverage as well. That didn’t stop the cablers from covering the aftermath, however, and Tapper himself spent a tight 39 seconds debunking a few of Trump’s false claims during his interview with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last night.

