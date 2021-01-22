White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a moment during Friday’s press briefing to tell reporters that the color scheme of Air Force One isn’t exactly something President Joe Biden is remotely concerning himself with in the first week of his administration.

One of the questions Psaki got on day one of the Biden administration concerned the color scheme of Air Force One — which the previous president decided to change up.

Psaki was asked on Wednesday, “On a lighter note, will [Biden] keep Donald Trump’s Air Force One color scheme change?”

“This is such a good question. I have not had the opportunity to dig into that today, given the number of executive actions, orders, the inauguration. A few things happening. I will venture to get you an answer on that and maybe we can talk about it here tomorrow.”

Psaki brought it up in an aside on Friday when another reporter asked about some “housekeeping issues.”

“The plane?” she asked.

Psaki went on to say, “I can confirm for you here the president has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]