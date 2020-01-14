White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley smeared Democrats on Fox & Friends — claiming they are more upset with actor Vince Vaughn for shaking President Donald Trump’s hand at the college football national championship game than they are at Iran Quds Forces commander Qasem Soleimani for killing American citizens.

Gidley made the remark during Tuesday morning’s broadcast — after host Steve Doocy asked about the president’s meeting with Vaughn.

“What is the big deal?!” Gidley said of the handshake between Trump and the actor. “Democrats seem to be more upset at this exchange than they do over Soleimani killing American citizens.”

The comment from Gidley follows similar remarks on Fox News Monday from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham — who claimed that Democrats are “taking the side of terrorists.” Last week, Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) apologized for claiming Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]