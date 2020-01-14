As the feud between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders continues to play out, some people have demanded that the Massachusetts lawmaker give back her campaign donations.

The progressive wing was thrown into strife in light of the news that the Sanders campaign is circulating talking points against Warren, and also the 2018 meeting where Sanders allegedly told Warren that a woman can’t win the presidency. Warren and Sanders are disputing each other on both developments, but in the meantime, numerous Democrats have gone on Twitter and taken a stand on which side they think is telling the truth.

The culmination of this was #RefundWarren.

Newsweek reported that lots of Sanders backers are pushing Warren supporters to withdraw their 2020 campaign contributions. The Sanders faction argues that Warren is either lying or scheming to use the feud as a campaign booster at Sanders’ expense.

Because she’s revealing herself as a fake, not so great politician, trying to use dirty below the belt cheap tactics to hurt a real public servant of the People like Bernie. Her shenanigans Ain’t gonna help boost her failing campaign. She’s just another politician. #RefundWarren https://t.co/9Yq1ZIDU43 — Greg Cipes (@GregCipes) January 14, 2020

Clinton–I mean–Warren wants it both ways. She wants to keep it as a ‘private conversation’ while blabbing all about it all over the news… Talk about self-serving & 2-faced…#WeDeserveBetter#RefundWarren https://t.co/aootLtOfo9 — #Siebe2020 for US House (@SiebeforORD1) January 14, 2020

#RefundWarren is trending because she lied to try to make Sanders appear sexist pic.twitter.com/71kqHHsK1i — Peter Coffin – Bernie New Year (@petercoffin) January 14, 2020

Others are dismissing #RefundWarren by doubling down in support for Warren, calling the hashtag unserious, or else, warning that the divisions from the Warren-Sanders feud could damage the Democrats’ overall strength in the 2020 election.

I just made another donation to @ewarren. She’s my #2 candidate but I cannot stand to see Bernie Sanders and his Bernie Bros doing the same thing misogynistic shit they did to Hillary Clinton. He could stop this at any time. This is not leadership. #RefundWarren pic.twitter.com/JMUZ5OTJY0 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 14, 2020

#RefundWarren is a joke. Bernie said something f**ked up and he should own it. Also the idea that thousands of Berners donated to her campaign is hilarious. They only give money to their overlord. — SeanKentComedy (@seankent) January 14, 2020

If you’re taking the bait of “divide and conquer” that the far-right benefited from in 2016, then you’re not helping yourself or the candidate you support. Stop with this #RefundWarren. https://t.co/bZDsksNEA9 — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) January 14, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]