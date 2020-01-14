comScore

#RefundWarren Trends as Progressives Draw Lines in the Sand Amid Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren Dispute

By Ken MeyerJan 14th, 2020, 10:34 am

As the feud between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders continues to play out, some people have demanded that the Massachusetts lawmaker give back her campaign donations.

The progressive wing was thrown into strife in light of the news that the Sanders campaign is circulating talking points against Warren, and also the 2018 meeting where Sanders allegedly told Warren that a woman can’t win the presidency. Warren and Sanders are disputing each other on both developments, but in the meantime, numerous Democrats have gone on Twitter and taken a stand on which side they think is telling the truth.

The culmination of this was #RefundWarren.

Newsweek reported that lots of Sanders backers are pushing Warren supporters to withdraw their 2020 campaign contributions. The Sanders faction argues that Warren is either lying or scheming to use the feud as a campaign booster at Sanders’ expense.

Others are dismissing #RefundWarren by doubling down in support for Warren, calling the hashtag unserious, or else, warning that the divisions from the Warren-Sanders feud could damage the Democrats’ overall strength in the 2020 election.

