White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Democrats of “taking the side of terrorists” when a Fox News anchor asked about President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim retweet Monday morning.

Fox’s Harris Faulkner asked Grisham Monday about Trump retweeting a photoshopped image that showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim clothing in front of an Iranian flag. Faulker read the following tweet responding to Trump’s post, referring to it as a slur:

Why the actual hell is the president of the United States using the way I and millions of other Americans dress and the religious beliefs that We hold as a slur. This absolutely must be condemned by congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. pic.twitter.com/wpruAzWBTI — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 13, 2020

“Why would the president take even the time to retweet something like this?” asked Faulkner.

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill the Americans,” Grisham replied. “I think the president was making a point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they are willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.”

Faulkner followed up by pointing out that Trump’s weekend message to protestors in Iran was “the leading Persian tweet in all of Twitter’s history.”

“So followed by this retweet, you can understand why people are concerned,” Faulkner noted.

“The president has made so clear that he is with the Iranian people,” Grisham insisted. Faulkner did not follow up.

Grisham’s claims about Democrats siding with terrorists is reminiscent of comments from House Judiciary ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), who issued an apology last week after he claimed Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week. (1/5) — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 10, 2020

Trump’s press secretary, who has faced harsh criticism this month for not doing the job of press secretary, was the subject of a Fox News segment earlier Monday regarding the death of the daily press briefing. She has maintained her public appearances to a minimum, mostly popping up for interviews on outlets like Fox News and Sinclair.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]