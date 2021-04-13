Jon Stewart Appears on Fox News to Push for Congress to Act on Benefits for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits: ‘This Is the Cost of War’

Jon Stewart took his advocacy for veterans sick from toxic burn pit exposure to Fox News Tuesday, calling on Congress to act swiftly.

During his years of advocacy for 9/11 first responders, Stewart called out congressional leaders — most notably Mitch McConnell — for dragging their feet on an important issue, and similarly told Martha MacCallum Tuesday politicians can’t point to the cost as an issue.

He described how those burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan worked and how soldiers were living and sleeping there, exposed to the fumes 24/7, and how a number of soldiers ended up with serious illnesses and even cancers.

“The VA exists to advocate for the veterans’ care. They shouldn’t be operating as an obstacle or as some sort of insurance company that has a barrier of entry to deny service-related diseases. We couldn’t do it here, believe me,” Stewart said. “If senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a ten-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel, and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront.”

When MacCallum asked about progress with Congress, Stewart said veterans shouldn’t be put through more bureaucracy, and added, “It’s a simple program. We already have the blueprint. It’s going to come down to money. My feeling about the money is, this is the cost of war. This is the total cost of war. You don’t get to pay for one aspect of the war and not the other. You don’t get to leave people hanging. So you know, you ordered the meal and ate the meal and you don’t get to now haggle about not paying for a certain part of it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

