‘What Happened to Decorum?’ Fox News Contributor Tyrus Upset at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Cackle’ Over Trump Arraignment

Without a trace of irony, former professional wrestler and Fox News contributor Tyrus asked why Hillary Clinton had no decorum or class when she “cackled” while discussing Donald Trump‘s arraignment.

Harris Faulkner rolled tape on Clinton laughing as she received a T-shirt during an appearance on a progressive podcast that read, “Totally Impartial Potential Juror.” The Fox News chyron read, “HRC Cackles With Glee Over Trump Indictment.”

“What happened to decorum?” Tyrus asked.

“Go on, exactly,” Faulkner encouraged him.

“What happened to being the so-called leader in the room?” Tyrus asked. “He got indicted, great. But let’s not forget, you lost your election because of your — quote — crookedness. So, let’s not forget that. So, yeah, she didn’t get charges put on her, which probably should have. But she lost the election because of her underhand dealings. So, let’s remember that. And for her to be so happy about it, that was an opportunity for her — they’re always talking about closing the division — that could have been an opportunity for her to be gracious, and be supposedly the leader, but again, she can’t stay away from herself.”

“Maturity doesn’t come with age,” Faulkner said.

“It doesn’t. It’s sad,” Tyrus agreed. “Currently, with the given climate where everybody is after each other’s throat, here was a chance for a leader to show a little bit of class. You don’t have to like President Trump. You can think he’s guilty of sin or innocent as sin. But when you’re put in that position, it was an opportunity for her to show what leaders are supposed to do. But this is probably why we didn’t elect her.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeated called Clinton, “Crooked Hillary,” and frequently led his crowds in chanting “lock her up!” at his rallies.

