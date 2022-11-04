‘What Is Wrong with You?’ Jeanine Pirro Aghast at Jesse Watters for Saying Musk Has a Right to ‘Hit on AOC Aggressively’

Friday’s episode of The Five took a turn for The Weird when Jesse Watters addressed a Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last week and has publicly floated various features and gimmicks. He has also promised to restore “free speech” to the platform while initiating mass layoffs at the company. Several brands have pulled advertising from the site as they wait to see what kind of social media company Twitter becomes under the new regime.

In response, Musk tweeted, “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists.”

He accused these alleged activists of “trying to destroy free speech in America.”

Five co-host Harold Ford cited Musk’s tweet and turned to Watters.

“Activists have a right to say what they want,” Ford said. “He has a right to say what he wants. He has a right to run the company. What are your thoughts?”

“Oh, he has a lot of rights,” Watters replied. One of them is to hit on AOC aggressively.”

“What is wrong with you?” Jeanine Pirro asked for all of us.

“I’m picking up some major sexual tension between AOC and Musk,” Watters continued, referring to an exchange Musk made to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Musk’s plan to charge $8 a month for users to be verified on Twitter.

“So he comes out and charges eight bucks,” he added. “She puts out this video where she’s eating chicken and she’s got the nice lighting and she’s like, ‘Hey Elon, what’s up?’ And then he’s like no, ‘You’re gonna pay.'”

Watters noted that Musk responded to the video by stating, “What can I say? It was a naked abuse of power.”

The co-host observed, “I know she’s engaged, but I’m just saying I’m gonna leave it there.”

