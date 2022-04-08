‘What’s on Your Computer, Bruh?’ Joy Reid Puzzled by Josh Hawley’s Child Porn Questions

Joy Reid had some pointed questions for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) in absentia on Friday night after she highlighted a viral clip of Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) ripping him in the Senate.

Since September, Hawley has placed holds on civilian nominees to the departments of Defense and State. The senator is demanding the resignations of the secretaries of those departments as a condition for lifting the holds.

On Thursday, Schatz had enough. Reid aired a clip of him ripping into Hawley after the Republican said the U.S. is sending aid to Ukraine too slowly.

“This comes from a guy who just about a month ago voted against Ukraine aid! He’s saying it’s going too slow. He voted ‘no’! He voted ‘no’ on Ukraine aid and now he has the gall to say it’s going too slow!

“And this final insult is that until, what, Secretary Austin resigns? That’s not a serious request.”

ReidOut guest Dean Obeidallah reacted to Hawley, as well as Schatz’s speech. He alluded to Hawley’s questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. Hawley repeatedly suggested Jackson was too lenient in child pornography cases.

“Josh Hawley apparently took a break from researching child pornography to make this ridiculous speech about hastening the amount of military aid to Ukraine when Schatz called that out beautifully,” Obeidallah stated. “Democrats, look what Brian Schatz did. He made a two-minute video that went viral. It’s called messaging. It’s the ultimate Tiktok video.”

Obeidallah said Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should emulate Schatz’s style. “Everyone’s gonna share it,” he said.

“I agree with you,” Reid responded. “The whole weird thing about Josh Hawley being like, he lays awake at night worrying that his little kids are gonna get child pornography on his computer. I’m like, I raised three whole children and I never laid awake at night thinking about that. What’s on your computer, bruh? You better get some stronger passwords if that’s what you’re worried about. What’s your parenting like?”

She concluded, “And what are you Googling? Because, how would they get it?!”

