White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing today, Thursday, March 5th at 12:30.

Topics that may come up for discussion? An ongoing controversy surrounding President Joe Biden’s using the term “Neanderthal thinking” to describe those who are behaving as if the Covid-19 threat has passed, and a litany of Republicans who have literally run to the defense of Neanderthals.

There is the possible passage of a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill and the ongoing procedural debate of whether a Senate parliamentarian has the authority to limit an immediate raise in wages for millions by ostensibly spiking a $15 minimum wage.

And there is the ongoing drama surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose recent fall from “gold standard” in governance grace to calls for jail, may also come up in conversation.

