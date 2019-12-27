Fox Business reporter Kristina Partsinevelos commented on her network’s coverage of President Donald Trump getting edited out of a Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2, saying Fox was “fulfilling a stereotype” by getting worked up about it.

Partsinevelos was speaking on a panel moderated by David Asman on Bulls and Bears Thursday evening, where commentators were discussing a cameo of Trump being removed from a CBC broadcast of Home Alone 2. The network has said the edit was made long before Trump became president to shorten the broadcast.

“In point of fact, every building – this is according to some people in industry – that he owned or had management over, there was something in there that said if you film in one of his buildings, you have to give him option of having a cameo,” Asman explained.

Partsinevelos said “we’re having this conversation, but we’re fulfilling a stereotype with this narrative. It was deleted 5 years ago with many, many other scenes prior to him being president. I think that is important. We should not making this a big deal. They cut it out. Who cares!?”

“Kristina, you’ve got to admit. It would make sense in Canada, a lot of Canadians as you know have a very unfavorable perception of Donald Trump –” Jonathan Hoenig cut in.

“But they didn’t back in 2014, did they?” Partsinevelos responded. “It’s not a story.”

“This is a very different president, we never had a president who built his life on his name and image… when somebody goes against that like CBC did, there are immediate suspicions,” Asman commented.

“But nobody noticed until 5 years later, and we’re making it a story,” Partsinevelos said.

“So maybe after all this, CBC will put that 7 second clip back in,” Asman said.

