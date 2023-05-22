Whoopi Goldberg Gives Co-Host Lap Dance as The View Debates Whether It’s ‘Cheating’

Sunny Hostin was in for a big surprise on Monday’s The View after admitting she’s “never seen a lap dance” during a debate about cheating.

Whoopi Goldberg took Hostin’s admission as a challenge and asked, “Would you like to see?” With much encouragement from the audience, Whoopi headed over to Hostin to demonstrate her silly, fully-clothed version of a lap dance.

“First I start, I’m looking at you,” Goldberg said while doing a shimmy. “Then I start to turn,” she said, while Hostin grooved along with her.

“Then it’s like this, then it’s like that,” Goldberg said while shaking her backside. “And then it’s me going down all like this, then I go back on the side.”

The audience clapped in time to Goldberg’s movements.

“And, wearing a lot less clothes!” Ana Navarro added.

“I’ve got on many more clothes,” Goldberg agreed.

“I think that’s cheating,” Hostin said as Goldberg headed back to her seat. “That’s cheating,” she repeated several times.

“You know, I don’t know if it’s cheating or not,” Goldberg said, followed by Hostin answering, “I think that might qualify.”

“I take it cheating would be some form of hooking up,” Sarah Haines interjected. “Making out, having sex.”

“I think it requires an exchange of bodily fluids,” Navarro said, but Goldberg disagreed.

“It’s mind stuff that makes the cheat, I think,” Goldberg said. “When people start cheating like on the internet with someone that they’re sharing emotional stuff — to me, that’s cheating.”

“If you feel the need to get it out of your system one more time, maybe you’re not ready for this,” Haines said of bachelor party culture.

Watch The View clip above.

