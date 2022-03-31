‘Why Hasn’t Joy Reid Been Charged?’: Tucker Carlson Blasts MSNBC Host After FBI Investigated Her Questionable Hacking Claim

Tucker Carlson devoted a segment of his show Thursday to Joy Reid’s homophobic blog posts and her claim the FBI was investigating the matter after she said it was hacked in 2018.

Reid told Mediaite four years ago that an old blog of hers in which she repeatedly denigrated gay men had actually been written by nefarious hackers.

The MSNBC host had apologized in 2017 for previously writing homophobic content. Then, a blog she ran called The Reid Report surfaced. On that site, she opposed gay marriage and explained why people cringe “at the sight of two men kissing.” Other posts similarly targeted gay men.

Reid told Mediaite back then that an “unknown, external party accessed and manipulated” her blog. That was, she claimed, so that it would “include offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.”

She later said the FBI was investigating the alleged hacking and the story died down shortly after.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host and guest Chadwick Moore identified who they said was the culprit behind the posts: Reid.

“Whatever happened to Joy Reid’s gay-bashing scandal? Carlson asked. “She was found a few years ago to have written this blog attacking gay people, putting them in danger, and then she said she never wrote it. Someone had hacked her blog, and she called law enforcement, we never heard the end of that.”

Carlson also sarcastically asked if Vladimir Putin hacked the blog.

The host asked Moore what happened to the story, and who wrote the blog.

“An investigation happened, she had a hired gun and claimed that yes, it was hacked,” he replied said. “Then her employer, the far-left Daily Beast did their own investigation and said, no, it was not hacked.”

“Then the FBI got involved, and we still haven’t heard what came of that,” he continued. “We do however have a name for when someone fakes a crime, gets law enforcement involved, and then wastes money, government resources, when they know it’s faked. It’s called pulling a ‘Smollett.'”

Carlson later asked Moore why Reid was never charged with a crime, as he believes the evidence shows Reid might have lied to federal agents.

“We’ve got a murder epidemic underway in the country, there’s a war brewing in eastern Europe,” Carlson said. “Now is not the time to tie up FBI resources with your fake hate crime claims. Why hasn’t Joy Reid been charged for lying about this hacking of her blog?”

Moore theorized Reid either benefited from left-wing media privilege, or that FBI agents offered her a “deal” whereby she’d admit to them the blog wasn’t hacked in exchange for not being charged.

Playing off an earlier joke that Reid’s post’s were dangerous to gay people, Carlson urged Moore, who is gay, to “stay safe with Joy Reid out there.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

