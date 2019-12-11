House Judiciary committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) kicked off Wednesday evening’s debate about the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump by making a passionate case in favor.

During a solemn opening statement, Nadler boiled the question on the table down succinctly.

“Is the president’s proven conduct impeachable?” Nadler said. “The answer is simple: Absolutely.”

Nadler went on to reference Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his recent trip to Ukraine as a key reason why impeachment must go forward immediately.

“The president’s personal lawyer was in Ukraine again just last week,” Nadler said. “That was not three years ago. That was not three months ago. That was Saturday.

“President Trump’s continuing abuses of power jeopardize our security and our elections. The threat is urgent. If we do not act now, what happens next will be our responsibility as well as his.”

Nadler closed by appealing directly to his colleagues across the aisle.

“We have each taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. I hope to be remembered for honoring that oath. I hope you feel the same. And so with a heavy heart, clear in my duty to my country, I support these articles of impeachment. I urge my colleagues to support them as well.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]