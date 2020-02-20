NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian claims the report that Russia is attempting to aid President Donald Trump’s re-election is the “worst nightmare” of some of his intelligence sources, Thursday.

“It’s the worst nightmare of many of my sources in the intelligence world,” said Dilanian.

“It’s bad enough to learn that there is classified intelligence, according to the New York Times, that Russia is interfering again and trying to elect Donald Trump. That’s bad enough. But then the notion that because a briefing of that information was delivered to a bipartisan group of lawmakers, that cost Joe Maguire the job as director of national intelligence? That’s a bombshell. That’s an earthquake,” he continued. “I mean, we want our intelligence officials to speak truth to power, and if Donald Trump wants to cover up.”

“We know he’s not interested in this subject of foreign election interference, but the U.S. Government has been doing a lot over the last two years to try to protect the 2020 election, and one of the things they’ve done is appointed an executive, Shelby Pierson, who is the top intelligence official in charge of election threats, and she’s the one that briefed the House committee, my sources tell me,” Dilanian claimed. “And the Times are saying she gave them evidence that Russia was seeking to interfere on Donald Trump’s behalf. When Trump heard about that, he hit the roof, screamed at Joe Maguire according to my source, and that spelled the end of Joe Maguire’s candidacy to be the permanent director national intelligence.”

