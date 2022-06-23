‘Yeah, Excellent’: Watch Mike Pence’s First Reaction to Demand He Invoke 25th Amendment Against Trump After Jan. 6

CNN released more footage from Alex Holder’s documentary series about Donald Trump and his family, the latest clip showing former Vice President Mike Pence’s reaction to demands that he invoke the 25th Amendment against the former president.

Unprecedented is the documentary series Holder was producing on Trump’s inner circle for Discovery+ before the January 6 Committee subpoenaed his never-before-seen footage for their investigation into the ex-president’s role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. CNN was able to release the trailer for the series as a sister company to Discovery+, and the network followed up by releasing footage of an interview Pence gave to Holder 6 days after the Capitol riot, where he was targeted by the mob incited by Trump.

During the interview, Pence received a notification from his staff about the release of the congressional draft resolution demanding he invoke the 25th Amendment. As Holder’s documentary explains, the 25th Amendment would grant Pence the authority to have Trump declared unfit and removed from office with a majority vote from the president’s cabinet.

“Yeah, excellent,” Pence said after looking at the notification. He then instructed an aide offscreen to have a hard copy printed out for him as he headed home.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com