Harris Faulkner Laments That the ‘Wash Away’ of ‘Faith in Schools’ Has Led to ‘Parents Losing Our Power’

During a discussion on parental rights in schools, Fox News’ Harris Faulkner lamented that “the minute we let someone…wash away faith in schools, that was the beginning of us, as parents, losing our power.”

Faulkner spoke with Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce about a recent school board meeting in Virginia where two parents were arrested for challenging Gov. Glenn Youngkin‘s (R-VA) Parents’ Rights Manifesto. The Department of Justice offered “services in conflict resolution” to quell the “community tensions.”

“But, you know, the DOJ, this is a troubling dynamic,” Bruce said. “They viewed parents getting active as some kind of a threat, and that becomes the concern.”

“So, let’s just pause right there,” Faulkner said. “Why is that? Why are parents a threat?”

“The moment we take that extra step — and it is a big step — to get involved politically, then everything changes because the average American is, you know, center right,” Bruce said. “We have things in common regardless of your political parties when it comes to big government and being left alone, that is the American creed. And the moment you stand up is the moment you’re a threat.”

“You know, as you’re talking, I’m thinking about it this way,” Faulkner said, continuing:

The minute we let someone, them, they, decide that they were going to wash away faith in schools, that was the beginning of us as parents losing our power. I really do believe that. I think if they would look at this from the ground, when the lord gives you children or a child to take care of, right? That is your single job, to provide for that life. And if we all looked at it that way and we were steeped in the conscience of, I only am really responsible for one and to One, I think things would be different. And that’s as close to proselytizing as I’m every going to get, but I believe it.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com