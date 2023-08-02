‘You Can Admit You Were Wrong’: Chris Christie Claims He’ll Be the GOP Nominee After Eric Bolling Tells Him He Has No Chance

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie predicted on Wednesday that he would win the 2024 Republican primary and that Newsmax host Eric Bolling would have to admit he was wrong after Bolling said he did not see a path for Christie “to be the nominee nor the president.”

On his show The Balance, Bolling told Christie:

TV, governor, is intoxicating. I love being on TV. Just about everyone who’s been on TV loves being on TV. I don’t see a path for Chris Christie to be the nominee, nor the president. I do think you’re a wonderful TV analyst. I mean you’re great at what you do. I love these interactions and I just have a hunch you kind of like TV too, and you might like the ABC gig where you sit next to Stephanopoulos, you’re talking about Trump and whoever.

Christie — who is polling in single digits — responded, “Eric, I walked away from a contract that I had that was through the year 2025 at ABC, so I’m certainly not running for president to try to get a contract that I already had and gave up. No, I want to be president of the United States.”

He continued, “And I know you don’t see a path right now, but I’ll tell you this, Eric. When I win New Hampshire, and when I become the nominee, I’m still gonna be coming on the Eric Bolling show ’cause it’s one of the great places to be on TV. You can admit you were wrong and then we can go ahead and go beat Joe Biden.”

Bolling reacted by pointing to Christie’s current position at 6.7% in a New Hampshire poll and wished him good luck.

Christie is not the only 2024 Republican presidential candidate to have made such a bold statement about winning the nomination and the presidency.

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also polling in single digits, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham last month, “I am running to win this election, and at this point, Laura, I am confident I will be our next president.”

