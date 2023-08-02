Bill Barr Triggers Comically Awkward Dead Air After Kaitlan Collins Asks If He’s Cooperated With Trump Investigations

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked former Attorney General Bill Barr if he has spoken with Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting Donald Trump in two cases.

It did not go well.

Trump’s ex-AG had no interest in answering. Instead, he authored one of the most awkward moments seen on cable news recently.

Barr appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Source, where he reacted to the latest indictment of Trump. On Tuesday, the former president was indicted over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. He faces four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

The former attorney general called it a “legitimate case.” It is the second federal indictment against Trump. In June, Smith charged Trump with 37 counts deriving from his retention of government documents after leaving office.

Barr had just finished explaining to Collins why he believes Trump knew he lost the election, despite his defenders claiming the former president truly believed he was robbed. Trump’s defenders maintain that because Trump believed this, he cannot be held accountable for trying to reverse the results of the election. At one point in the interview, Collins asked Barr if he has spoken with federal investigators.

Here’s how that went:

COLLINS: You spoke to the January 6 congressional committee. Have you talked to Jack Smith’s investigators? BARR: I’m not gonna get into that. [Awkward silence as Collins and Barr stare at each other] BARR: [Whispering] I’m not gonna get into that. COLLINS: [Nervous laughter] Ok.

Collins moved along to the next topic.

After Barr said, “I’m not gonna get into that” for the first time, CNN cut away from a solo image of him to a shot of the former attorney general and Collins staring blankly at one another for what seemed like an eternity.

“I’m not gonna get into that,” he repeated under his breath.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com