‘You Put Up Big Rockets That Blow Up – Double Check!’ The View Flames Elon Musk For Being Unprepared For Twitter Glitches

Co-hosts on The View were absolutely baffled by Wednesday night’s catastrophic Twitter Spaces snafu that left the whole DeSantis presidential campaign twisting in the wind — all because they didn’t “double-check” the technology.

“This is my question. I mean, you knew there was a problem when they did that other thing, when they were trying to talk. You knew that there were problems, issues, with the servers. You knew there were problems,” Whoopi Goldberg said. “You put up big, you know, rockets that are blown up. You know. Double-check! Make sure stuff works. Where’s the common sense? Why didn’t anybody double-check and see what your servers — if it was a server issue — see what it could take. I don’t understand how you do this big announcement, and you haven’t checked to see if it could — if capacity could be met.”

Elon Musk touted Twitter Spaces — the social media site’s audio platform — as the place where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would announce his bid for the 2024 Republican nomination for president. Unfortunately for the campaign, the technology didn’t perform as promised, and the sound kept cutting out.

Former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin was amazed by how unprepared the event made DeSantis look.

“A presidential announcement — I can’t stress this enough — people spend months planning them. There’s communications teams, there’s advance staffers, they want to get everything to the “T” right to make the individual look presidential, like they’re ready to be the leader of the free world,” Griffin said. “That was a mess. I mean, he came off like maybe a radio talk show host. Then you’ve got Elon chiming in. It was more like a commercial for Twitter than running the country.”

“It was a hot mess. You know, it was a hot, hot, steaming mess,” Sunny Hostin said. “I tried to get on. My producer tried to get on. Apparently there were 700,000 people that tried to get on. I just heard static….And then as it turns out, only 300,000 people lasted throughout. ‘Cause I didn’t last very long. You know, I was under the impression that Elon Musk was a tech titan, a tech giant.”

“I feel like, if you can’t get your announcement right, why would I trust you with a whole country, and all the things that come along with this?” Sara Haines asked as the audience applauded.

