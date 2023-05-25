‘An Abomination’: Morning Joe Mercilessly Shreds DeSantis’ Botched Campaign Launch

Morning Joe pulled no punches in mocking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) tech-addled attempt to launch his 2024 presidential campaign via Twitter.

During a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, the governor confirmed his bid for the White House on Wednesday night. However, the moment was ruined by a catastrophic combination of shutdowns and technological problems. Joe Scarborough got right to it on Thursday as he pronounced the spectacle “a meltdown over the meltdown,” even if it does give DeSantis mass publicity.

“It was bad. I mean, it was bad on so many fronts. But he raised some money; he got people talking about him today, not in a positive way,” Scarborough said. “There is a long way to go,” he added. “This would be like the first game of 162-game baseball season, and your star pitcher getting the ball and accidentally throwing it and hitting himself in the face. It happens — but there’s 161 other games left.”

When the panel opened up later on to discuss the troubled launch, Jennifer Palmieri pronounced it “an abomination, and just so much hubris all around from DeSantis, from Musk.” Scarborough reiterated that it could be a one-day news story, though he also acknowledged it was an “embarrassment” and “the worst of all choices” for DeSantis. John Heilemann added that candidates can still do well without a great campaign launch, though he also pointed out that DeSantis “blew it” as far as creating an iconic moment for himself.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com