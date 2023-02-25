‘You’re Not Gonna Gaslight Me’: Famed Activist Erin Brockovich Blasts Biden’s ‘Nothing’s Wrong’ Response to East Palestine Disaster

Famed whistleblower, activist, and advocate Erin Brockovich said Friday that President Joe Biden and his administration are trying to hide something about the East Palestine train derailment disaster, but won’t get away with it because the evidence is apparent. “You’re not gonna gaslight me,” she said.

Brockovich has been on the ground in East Palestine talking to citizens concerned about their safety, listening to official responses and statements from the Biden administration and federal agencies, and filming scenes from around the community. She’s set up a website dedicated to the investigation and has been equal opportunity with cable news, appearing on MSNBC and CNN in addition to Fox News.

Speaking with Tucker Carlson, Brockovich said that the government’s response under Biden has been wholly inadequate as well as deceptive, and that the people in the area know they aren’t “being seen or heard,” by those who are supposed to be looking out for them.

The legal clerk and investigator, who famously works to uncover harm done to regular people by the actions of corporations and government — and who was portrayed by Julia Roberts in a film about it — says that there is definitely something more, something dangerous going on in East Palestine, and that the information is being withheld.

“I see what’s going on here,” said Brockovich. “You’re not gonna gaslight me.”

ERIN BROCKOVICH: We’re pushing a month now and they still don’t have any answers. It’s very obvious something’s really gone wrong out here. And I’ve been out here down on the ground and they’re really frustrated, why they don’t feel that their agencies or their administration cares about what’s happened to the community. So it is very apparent they are are concerned and not being seen or heard. TUCKER CARLSON: So that, you make such an interesting point. And I don’t know the answer to this, but you’ve been around this kind of thing before. You think that there’s something specific that they’re not being told. That’s that’s your sense? ERIN BROCKOVICH: Yeah, there is. And I mean, it’s like, Oh my gosh, come on. Oh, we’re out here. What, 44,000 fish are dead? We’ve seen them. We’ve seen them out here today aerating the creeks. They’re removing stuff. That, the wellheads are locked. What’s up? Look, you don’t have to go any further, in my opinion, than a hundred year study that we all know the miners did for us. It’s called the canary in the mine shaft. Send the canary down there, it dies: Might not be good for humans. You have dead fish: might not be good for humans. You have dead animals: might not be good for humans. You’ve sent a horrible mixed message to this community. Drink the water. Don’t drink the water. Safe. Not safe. It’s — It’s horribly confusing and extremely frustrating to them. And something actually has gone wrong here. And there’s information that has yet to come forward, and the story will continue to unfold. TUCKER CARLSON: So nicely put. And I just want to pick up on something you said. The wellheads have been locked? What did you mean? ERIN BROCKOVICH: So, so in the schools, so the children can’t drink the fountains, and then on private wells around here, they’ve got locks on them. So they obviously — aw, come on. Wha– if there’s no problem, you don’t need to lock up a drinking fountain. You don’t need to be aerating the system. And you can explain away all day long to me that nothing’s wrong. But I, I see what’s going on here. You’re not gonna gaslight me.

The Biden administration was recently similarly under fire over an apparent difference between when they became aware of the Chinese spy balloon that spied on American infrastructure as it crossed the entire country, and when the public became aware of it.

On Fox News on Friday, Rachel Campos Duffy noted that the “Erin Brockovich moment” in East Palestine has also not attracted the interest or concerns of Hollywood or corporate America, which host Jesse Watters suggested may be because drawing attention would “embarrass the administration.”

