‘Anonymous’ Absolutely Wrecks Trump: Runs the Country Like ‘A 12-Year-Old in an Air Traffic Control Tower’

According to “Anonymous,” the White House is an absolute horror show.

The Washington Post obtained a copy of A Warning — authored by the unnamed former or current senior White House official who penned a 2018 New York Times opinion piece bashing President Donald Trump. And in the 259-page tome, the writer claims that Trump bounced from crisis-to-crisis like “like a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

Anonymous claims that top White House officials would routinely spend their mornings in a state of panic after a Trump tweet.

“It’s like showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food, as worried attendants tried to catch him,” anonymous wrote. “You’re stunned, amused, and embarrassed all at the same time. Only your uncle probably wouldn’t do it every single day, his words aren’t broadcast to the public, and he doesn’t have to lead the US government once he puts his pants on.”

The White House, in an email statement to the Post, bashed the book.

“The coward who wrote this book didn’t put their name on it because it is nothing but lies,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “Real authors reach out to their subjects to get things fact checked — but this person is in hiding, making that very basic part of being a real writer impossible. Reporters who choose to write about this farce should have the journalistic integrity to cover the book as what it is — a work of fiction.”

