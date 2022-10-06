Jesse Watters ripped into a New York City council member on Thursday for reporting harassing calls to the police after she had called to defund the police. Watters ended the lengthy segment slamming Tiffany Caban by calling for an investigation of her and baselessly claiming she may be “gang affiliated or she’s being paid by gangs because she’s just doing what the gangs want.”

“Does she care more about dangerous criminals than she cares about regular law-abiding citizens? Oh, that would be yes. The problem isn’t unique to New York,” Watters claimed of Caban.

“It’s infecting every city in the country. Democrats are putting us in danger and we need someone to stand up to help us. Joann Ariola is a Republican member of the New York City Council, and her district sits right next door to Tiffany Caban’s. So tell us a little bit about our friend Tiffany. I mean, she is crazy as she appears on those videos,” Watters then says.

“She is absolutely the abolitionist, the obstructionist, and the chaos insider that you said she was. She is absolutely all of those things. And she is also a hypocrite,” replied Ariola.

“So she calls the police after telling us we can’t call the police if we’re about to be stabbed. Do you think she has the brainpower to understand how insane and hypocritical she sounds?” Watters follows up.

“She doesn’t, she thinks that she’s right. And in fact, she thought it was important to put up a tweet that said she didn’t call the police. She had, she called the council and the council security, who then called the police. I think that’s just splitting hairs. All she wants is do as I say and not as I do,” Ariola responded, adding:

The very week that she put out that flier that you put up on saying, did I go to high school with you or throw a soda for distraction? That was the very week that Alison Russo lost her life. So I don’t think that a trained first responder who could have said anything other to that attacker than being surprised and stabbed in the neck five times. And now her family and the rest of New York mourns her.

“Yeah, most of these freaks are probably high school dropouts. I don’t think that line’s going to work very well. You know, this district that she represents, do the people in her district want to empty the prisons?” then asked Watters.

“I think there’s a fair amount of her constituents that believe that. But I also think that there is a very large group of conservative Democrats who live in Astoria and in the surrounding area of her district that don’t believe that,” Ariola replied, giving a lengthy answer on the dangers of emptying Rikers Island.

“Now she needs to be investigated for any ties to the criminal element in this city, because I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s gang affiliated or she’s being paid by gangs or because she’s just doing what the gangs want,” Watters then baselessly claimed.

“So it’s just a, I think that’s a pretty easy assumption to make and it should be looked into. Councilwoman, thank you so much for coming on prime time. We really appreciate it,” Watters added, concluding the interview.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

