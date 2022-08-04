The View opened its Thursday morning episode with what can only be called a stunning, three-minute continuous drone shot that zoomed throughout the offices, control room, backstage, and nether regions of ABC’s hit panel show.

It’s a big day for the show as they are set to announce a new full-time co-host to fill the “conservative” seat most recently vacated by Meghan McCain. One of the worst-kept secrets in all of the political media is the news that former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssah Farah Griffin is set to get the spot, which has evinced grave criticism from the left and the right.

The View’s producers have been promoting the “big announcement” set for Thursday for roughly a week, and it appears that they also opted to take advantage of the likely increased audience with a very cool opening shot.

The drone flew threw all parts of The View’s workplace, eventually making it to the studio, flying over the assembled audience before flying over to Whoopi Goldberg and Sarah Haines, who delivered what seemed a clearly staged bit. It was kinda cute but also revealed that the drone show was probably taped before Thursday’s show and just rolled in to avoid any miscues.

No matter. Cool shot’s gonna cool shot. Kudos to the DP and Technical Director at ABC’s hit show. Feel free to refer this Mediate post when it’s time to renegotiate your next contract!

