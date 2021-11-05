‘This is the Atomic Bomb!’ CNBC’s Jim Cramer Declares Pfizer Covid Pill’s Victory Over Pandemic

An excited Jim Cramer declared victory over the pandemic with news of Pfizer’s Covid pill, telling CNBC viewers “This is the atomic bomb!”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer reacted to the news that Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill has been found, in preliminary results from unpublished trials, to cut the risk of hospitalization or death from Covid by 90 percent, and to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb’s proclamation that this and other developments “mark the end of the pandemic.”

“Look, Dr. Gottlieb is, we know him as a straight shooter,” Cramer said of the former FDA chief, and went on to add “I thought he almost broke into a smile this morning when he said the pandemic’s over. Said ‘This is it, it’s in sight, it’s over.'”

Cramer said the news “reminds me of, my father used to tell a story about how he was in the invasion force for Japan… and they told him he had to be first. We’re going invade Honshu and won’t be a lot of survivors.”

“And then one day the atomic bomb went off and they told us, the war’s over. You’re not invading Honshu. I mean, this is the atomic bomb! It went off, and we are not… The numbers are staggering, much better than Merck.”

He cautioned, “I’m not saying we should go out in the street and celebrate, like they did in World War II, but it’s — it sounds like it’s over.”

Cramer went on to predict a post-pandemic upswing, saying that “after the Civil War, there was a boom. OK, I mean, a real boom after World War I, after World War II, people acted differently, and said ‘we are in a hopeful moment.'”

Pfizer shares were trading about 8 percent higher Friday following the news.

Watch above via CNBC.

