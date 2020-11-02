Trump Reportedly Telling Advisers He’s Increasingly Spooked at the Prospect of Being Indicted if He Loses

President Donald Trump is reportedly telling his advisers that he is becoming increasingly nervous about the fact that he could be indicted if he loses the election on Tuesday.

Trump is currently protected from indictment under all federal laws because he’s president, but if he loses, that would all change.

Trump has gone through great lengths to avoid releasing his taxes, leaving him vulnerable to being indicted for tax fraud. Cyrus Vance Jr., the district attorney for Manhattan, is also probing the possibility that Trump has provided insurers with false information regarding his financial position in order to receive lower premiums and interest rates on loans.

In addition to Trump’s potential crimes, numerous people connected to the president — through his campaign, his presidency, or even his business — have been charged with crimes.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former “fixer” who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of tax evasion, said that Trump will not reveal his tax returns because he does not want to pay a “massive tax bill” or face “fraud penalties.” He’s also said that Trump “may soon be the first sitting president to go from the White House straight to prison.”

Despite being publicly optimistic about the results, the president has told his advisers that he expects to be investigated by prosecutors if he loses, according to The New York Times. He is nervous about both existing investigations and of new federal probes post Election Day.

Trump has stoked fear and uncertainty regarding the democratic process — baselessly claiming that mail-in ballots lead to voter fraud — but has never openly voiced concerns about losing the election.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]